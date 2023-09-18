Divergent Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 3,906 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 79,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.43. 1,178,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,120. The company has a market capitalization of $312.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.40.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

