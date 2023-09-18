DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

DLH Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

About DLH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 342,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 147,649 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 483,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLH by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

