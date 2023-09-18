DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
DLH Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DLH has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $14.90.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH
About DLH
DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DLH
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.