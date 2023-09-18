DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DCGO. Northland Securities upped their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a P/E ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.64 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,000. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DocGo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 174,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocGo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocGo by 99.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DocGo by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

