DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 437,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,971. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -488.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.