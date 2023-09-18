Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$104.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLMAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Down 0.8 %

About Dollarama

OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $70.50 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80.

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.