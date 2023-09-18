Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.54.

Shares of DOL opened at C$95.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$87.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.48. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$74.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

