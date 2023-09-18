Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.54.

Shares of DOL opened at C$95.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$74.36 and a 1-year high of C$96.89. The firm has a market cap of C$27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$84.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

