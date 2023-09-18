DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in DoorDash by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DoorDash by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

NYSE DASH opened at $82.23 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $4,882,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,764.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,064,997 shares of company stock worth $85,730,296 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

