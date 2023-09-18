Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Holdings Increased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.03% and a net margin of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.43%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

