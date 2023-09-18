Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 838.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 133,771 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Driven Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 733,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $2,919,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.58. 372,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,565. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $606.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. TheStreet cut Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Driven Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

