Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,984. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

