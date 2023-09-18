Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DND opened at C$15.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$827.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -6.42%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

