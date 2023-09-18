Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Down 1.0 %

EML stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.89. Eastern has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Eastern

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $33,084.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,035 shares in the company, valued at $224,573.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 6,113 shares of company stock valued at $112,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 553,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.