Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 0.4% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 189.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.24. The company had a trading volume of 794,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.52 and its 200-day moving average is $190.29. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

