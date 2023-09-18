Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.45. 79,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,639. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.66.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.86.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

