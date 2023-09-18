Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Position Raised by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.82. 2,486,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,289. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

