Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.70. 2,380,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,470,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.