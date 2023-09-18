Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,745 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold accounts for 14.4% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Eldorado Gold worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,826,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 152,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,707. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.25 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

