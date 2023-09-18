Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,010 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 4.6% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pan American Silver worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.62. 506,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,828. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -33.06%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.