Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $268,048.16

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Ergo has a total market cap of $71.65 million and $268,048.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,347.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00245265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.72 or 0.00814430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00538443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00058481 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00119067 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,686,693 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

