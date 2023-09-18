Etfidea LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Etfidea LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.39. The company had a trading volume of 914,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,826. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.