Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.88.
Several research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Everbridge stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $971.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $36.66.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
