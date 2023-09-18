EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 25,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 183,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EverCommerce news, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,854,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,876 shares of company stock worth $332,234 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EverCommerce by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

