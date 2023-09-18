Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

MRAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

MRAM stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP David Schrenk sold 8,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $87,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Schrenk sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $87,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $41,121.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,446 shares of company stock worth $868,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

