Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ING Group started coverage on Exor in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Exor Stock Up 0.2 %

About Exor

Shares of Exor stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.11. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.92. Exor has a twelve month low of $59.19 and a twelve month high of $93.65.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

Featured Articles

