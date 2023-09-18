Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.3 days.
Separately, ING Group started coverage on Exor in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.
