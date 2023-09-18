Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 3.5%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 21,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 339,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Exscientia in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Exscientia Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $30,114,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exscientia by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $4,280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Exscientia by 4,771.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Exscientia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 323,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

