Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Up 3.5%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 21,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 339,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Exscientia alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EXAI

Exscientia Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $30,114,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Exscientia by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,035,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth about $4,280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Exscientia by 4,771.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Exscientia by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 323,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.