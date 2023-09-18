Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 4.8%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 826,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,832,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

Farfetch Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

