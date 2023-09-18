Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 847,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 786,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 684,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

