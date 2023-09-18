Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

FHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,009 shares of company stock worth $1,830,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

