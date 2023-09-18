FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.17. The stock had a trading volume of 551,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.