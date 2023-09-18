Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $164.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.00. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

