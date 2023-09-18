Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 273.5% during the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $89.74 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.45 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

