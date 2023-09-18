Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $245,698,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $556.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

