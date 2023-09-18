Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. Insiders have sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $57.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $61.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KO. HSBC lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

