Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $125.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.88.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

