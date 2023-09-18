Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 482 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.