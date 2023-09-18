Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OTIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.