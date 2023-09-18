Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,597,800,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $138.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

