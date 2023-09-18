Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,533 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY opened at $40.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

