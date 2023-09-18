Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $42.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

