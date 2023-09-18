Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,671 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 7.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 294,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 423,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,578,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $360,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,256. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

