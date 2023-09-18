Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 401,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after buying an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

