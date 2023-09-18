First Bank & Trust Acquires 18,953 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 125.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 0.8% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.88. 452,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

