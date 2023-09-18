First Bank & Trust Acquires 393 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,631. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.92. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.33.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

