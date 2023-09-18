First Bank & Trust Acquires 68,534 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,534 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.61. 4,307,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,182,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

