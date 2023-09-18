First Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 371,012 shares during the period. Daktronics accounts for 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Bank & Trust owned approximately 1.46% of Daktronics worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Daktronics by 3,779.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Daktronics Stock Performance

DAKT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 205,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $411.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.18. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $209.86 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Daktronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Daktronics

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.