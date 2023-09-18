First Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

S&P Global stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $390.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.79 and a 200-day moving average of $373.13. The stock has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

