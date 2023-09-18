First Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.90 on Monday, reaching $417.21. 638,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,762. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $393.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $401.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.83.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

