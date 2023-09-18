First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.